Oettinger (lower body) will not return to Friday's game against Ottawa.
Oettinger was injured just before the halfway mark of the first period. He was tagged with two goals and failed to make a save prior to exiting the contest. An update on his status should be available before Saturday's tilt with the Blues. Scott Wedgewood replaced Oettinger in goal Friday.
