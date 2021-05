Oettinger set aside 14 of 18 shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Lightning.

Oettinger struggled and a pair of Lightning empty-netters made the final score look even uglier. Rather than step up as they battle for the Central Division's final playoff spot, the Stars have scuffled down the stretch, and Oettinger has been no exception. The rookie's just 1-3-1 in his last five starts and has posted a sub-.800 save percentage in two of those losses.