Oettinger allowed five goals on 28 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Oettinger wasn't all that sharp, allowing four-plus goals for the fourth time in eight starts since he returned from a lower-body injury. Jason Robertson's third-period heroics salvaged a point for the Stars, but Josh Morrissey made sure that was all they got when he beat Oettinger on a breakaway in overtime. The 23-year-old netminder slipped to 8-2-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .917 save percentage through 15 outings. He's played in eight straight games (seven starts), but Scott Wedgewood should get a turn in goal Saturday in Colorado.