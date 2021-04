Oettinger saved 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Oettinger didn't face much of a challenge Thursday. He allowed an early goal to Jack Roslovic before locking things down for the win. The 22-year-old Oettinger improved to 7-5-6 with a 2.22 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 21 outings. With the recent news that Ben Bishop (knee) won't return this season, Oettinger and Anton Khudobin are locked in as the Stars' top two goalies for the stretch run.