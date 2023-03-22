Oettinger stopped 22 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Kraken.

The Stars never had the lead in this contest, though Oettinger did alright to keep it close. The 24-year-old has started nine of the Stars' 11 games in March, and he's given up 32 tallies while going 6-2-1. He's at 30-10-11 with a 2.51 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 54 appearances. The heavy workload doesn't appear to be doing him any favors late in the season. The Stars' next game is Thursday versus the slumping Penguins.