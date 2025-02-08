Oettinger stopped 33 of 37 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings.

The Stars led for all of 1:59 in this game, which came in the middle of the third period. Oettinger has lost two straight outings heading into his stint with Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Oettinger dropped to 26-12-2 with a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage across 40 starts this season. Casey DeSmith is likely to get the nod for the second half of a back-to-back when the Stars visit the Sharks on Saturday as they look to avoid a winless road trip through California.