Oettinger allowed two goals on 34 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Oettinger and the Stars have gone to shootouts in the first two games of their season, and he's split the results. He's allowed just three goals on 58 shots during regular play, looking sharp to begin his second season as the full-time starter for Dallas. Oettinger should continue to see a heavy workload, and he's got a favorable matchup ahead if he draws the start Thursday in Anaheim.