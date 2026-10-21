Oettinger stopped 18 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

Oettinger helped Dallas secure its third consecutive victory, recovering after allowing Boston to take leads of 1-0 and 2-1. The 27-year-old netminder has now won two straight starts, including a 19-save shutout against Chicago on Saturday. His relatively light workload Tuesday limited his save total, but Dallas' improving results and his established role as the team's primary starter provide a strong fantasy foundation. Oettinger's 4-2-1 record doesn't do him any justice, as he also sports an elite 1.13 GAA and an impressive .945 save percentage. He has conceded just eight goals on 146 shots faced.

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