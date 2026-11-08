Oettinger stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Oettinger surrendered goals to Michael Misa, Ivar Stenberg and Will Smith but protected Dallas' narrow advantage throughout the third period. The netminder finished with an .870 save percentage, relying on strong offensive support to secure the victory. Although his efficiency was underwhelming, the Stars' ability to generate scoring opportunities continues to provide a favorable environment for accumulating fantasy wins. That said, he was unable to sustain his impressive start to the season and has now posted single-game save percentages below .900 in five of his last six outings. But with a 5-1-0 record and a 2.99 GAA in that stretch, there's no reason to stop trusting Oettinger as an everyday starter across all formats.