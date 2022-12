Oettinger saved 23 of 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Oettinger has an 11-4-3 record, 2.49 GAA and .916 save percentage in 21 contests this season. He had won his previous two contests while stopping 52 of 57 shots. He's now played in six straight games for Dallas, but with the Stars set to face New Jersey on Tuesday, Scott Wedgewood might get the start.