Oettinger saved 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 win over Anaheim on Thursday.

Oettinger was starting in his third consecutive game to open the season and has stopped 82 of 87 shots over that span. He'll have some cold stretches during the campaign, but he's likely to average out to be one of the league's top goaltenders. Oettinger was dominant in 2022-23 with a 37-11-11 record, 2.37 GAA and .919 save percentage in 62 appearances.