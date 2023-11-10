Oettinger stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

After allowing two goals in the first period, Oettinger held the Blue Jackets off the board over the final two frames as Dallas rallied out of a 2-0 hole with five unanswered goals. The 24-year-old netminder had lost his previous two starts despite allowing just five goals on 57 shots in that span. Oettinger has yet to allow more than three goals in a game this season, as he improves to 6-2-1 with a .933 save percentage to open the campaign.