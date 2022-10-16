Oettinger yielded just one power-play goal Saturday as the Stars earned a 5-1 victory over the Predators.

Oettinger, who looked sharp during his season-opening win, appears to be developing into an elite talent. The 23-year-old netminder has surrendered just one goal in consecutive starts this season. Oettinger, who stopped 31 of 32 shots to down the Predators on Thursday, turned in a 29-save performance Saturday. The 2017 first-round draft pick established himself as a starter last season, going 30-15-0-1 with a 2.53 goals-against average. This season, he could become a Vezina Trophy contender.