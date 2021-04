Oettinger turned aside 41 of 43 shots Saturday in a 3-2 win over the Hurricanes.

With creasemate Anton Khudobin landing in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Oettinger stepped forward and delivered the best single-game save total of his rookie campaign. Fantasy managers, particularly those who have Khudobin rostered, should be looking at Oettinger as at least a streaming option until there's more clarity on Khudobin's status. Oettinger is 6-3-6 on the season with a 2.32 GAA and .913 save percentage.