Oettinger stopped 50 of 53 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Flames in Game 4. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger gave everything he had and then some, but the Flames were finally able to open the floodgates in the latter half of this contest. The 23-year-old netminder has still allowed only six goals on 149 shots through four games, which makes it almost cruel he's only 2-2 in those starts. He'll look to get a better result in Wednesday's Game 5 in Calgary.