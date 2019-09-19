Oettinger will start in goal and play the first two periods of Thursday's preseason game against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Boston University, but turned pro following the collegiate season, posting a 3-3-1 record while registering a 2.47 GAA and .895 save percentage in six appearances with AHL Texas. The 2017 first-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors splitting starts with Landon Bow.