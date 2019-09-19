Play

Oettinger will start in goal and play the first two periods of Thursday's preseason game against Colorado, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Oettinger spent the majority of the 2018-19 campaign with Boston University, but turned pro following the collegiate season, posting a 3-3-1 record while registering a 2.47 GAA and .895 save percentage in six appearances with AHL Texas. The 2017 first-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2019-20 campaign in the minors splitting starts with Landon Bow.

