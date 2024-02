Oettinger stopped 18 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.

Dallas dominated play, out-shooting Montreal 38-20, but the Habs actually grabbed a 1-0 lead early in the second period before the Stars reeled off three straight goals and gave Oettinger all the support he would need. The 25-year-old netminder has won five straight starts and seven of nine since returning from a lower-body injury in mid-January, posting a 2.92 GAA and .912 save percentage over that stretch.