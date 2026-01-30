Oettinger stopped 17 of 21 shots in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Oettinger picked up his fourth straight win, but it wasn't pretty. He squandered a 4-1 lead during the third period, but he was able to get back on track in overtime and the shootout. Oettinger is up to 21-10-4 with a 2.69 GAA and a .900 save percentage over 35 starts this season. This was his sixth start in seven games, so it wouldn't be surprising if Casey DeSmith got the nod for one of the Stars' three remaining contests before the Olympic break.