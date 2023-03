Oettinger saved 28 of 31 shots in a 4-3 overtime victory over Seattle on Saturday.

Oettinger allowed two goals on just six shots in the third period, but Dallas overcame that to secure the win. Oettinger has a 28-9-10 record, 2.39 GAA and .920 save percentage in 50 contests this season. He's allowed at least three goals in each of his last four starts, but the 24-year-old still won three of those outings.