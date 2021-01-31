Oettinger turned aside all 10 shots he faced after replacing Anton Khudobin midway through the second period of Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
Khudobin didn't play badly, but with the Stars in a 4-0 hole, coach Rick Bowness had little choice but to try and light a spark with a switch in net. Oettinger now has a .909 save percentage in his limited action to begin the season, but he could be poised to make his second NHL start Sunday in a rematch with Carolina.
