Oettinger stopped 19 of 21 shots after replacing Scott Wedgewood (upper body) late in the second period of Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

The Stars were already ahead 5-2 when Wedgewood exited the game, so the win goes to him, but Oettinger was solid as Florida tried to mount a late comeback. The 23-year-old would see an even heavier workload if Wedgewood is forced to miss a significant amount of time, but Oettinger should be up to the task given his 2.23 GAA and .927 save percentage on the season.