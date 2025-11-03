Oettinger (personal) isn't expected to patrol the home crease against Edmonton on Tuesday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Oettinger missed Monday's practice because of the birth of his child. He has posted a 5-2-2 record this season while stopping 241 of the 264 shots he has faced. If the Stars don't recall someone from AHL Texas, Oettinger could suit up as Casey DeSmith's backup goalie for Tuesday's matchup.