Oettinger surrendered four goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger has taken a pair of losses in a row after opening the season on a three-game winning-streak. The 26-year-old didn't get enough goal support Tuesday, but he allowed two goals in each of the first and third periods as well. He's allowed four tallies in three of his five starts this season, en route to a mediocre 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage. The Stars continue their homestand against the Kings on Thursday.