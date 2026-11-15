Oettinger recorded a 22-save shutout in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Sabres.

Oettinger has matched his shutout total from last year (54 regular-season games) with his fourth spotless performance. It was a good bounce-back showing after the Jets chased Oettinger in his last outing. He's now 10-4-1 with a 2.17 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 15 starts this season. Casey DeSmith is likely to get the nod versus the Panthers on Sunday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Oettinger start both of the Stars' road games in Vegas on Tuesday and Thursday.