Oettinger stopped a season-high 43 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Flames.

The star goalie was especially busy in the third period as Calgary put 22 shots on net in an attempt to rally from a 4-2 deficit, but the only puck to beat Oettinger in the frame came on a Flames power play. It's the 24-year-old netminder's fourth straight win, and Oettinger remains undefeated in regulation on the season, going 5-0-1 with a dazzling 1.95 GAA and .939 save percentage. He'll likely turn the crease over to Scott Wedgewood for Thursday's tilt against the Oilers.