Per Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News, Oettinger was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Tuesday's home game versus Tampa Bay.

Oettinger was razor sharp in his last start Sunday against Columbus, turning aside 29 of 30 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The 21-year-old rookie will attempt to pick up his fifth win of the campaign in a tough home matchup with a Lightning team that's averaging 3.63 goals per game this season, most in the NHL.