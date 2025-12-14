Oettinger stopped 19 of 22 shots in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Panthers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Oettinger has now lost two games in a row following a six-game winning streak, though the Stars' offense let him down in this contest. All three goals he allowed came in the second period as the Panthers' top players stepped up to take control of the game. Oettinger is now 14-6-2 with a 2.54 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 22 starts. He'll look for better support in Monday's home game versus the Kings.