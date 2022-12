Oettinger allowed three goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The Stars put up 44 shots but couldn't get anything past Matt Murray. Oettinger's been a bit shaky over the last five outings -- he has one shutout in that span, but he's allowed 16 goals across the other four contests. The 23-year-old dropped to 9-3-3 with a 2.54 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 18 appearances. He'd have an easier matchup if he gets the starts Thursday versus the Senators.