Oettinger stopped 26 of 28 shots in Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Canucks.

Oettinger saw his four-game winning streak snapped when his teammates couldn't put any of their 27 shots past Thatcher Demko. The 24-year-old Oettinger is now 5-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and a .938 save percentage through seven outings this season. He's been rested regularly early on in the season, but the Boston University product should be between the pipes for a big matchup at home versus the Bruins on Monday.