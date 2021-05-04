Oettinger was pressed into relief duty Monday, saving 27 of 28 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Stars sparked a two-goal rally in the third period to force overtime, and the Panthers ultimately prevailed thanks to a converted power-play opportunity in overtime. Oettinger was hunkered down in the crease when Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov blasted a one-timer top shelf. This was still a high-quality performance from Oettinger, who replaced a struggling Anton Khudobin Monday, and the rookie effectively improved his ratios with the American backstop now looking at a 2.23 GAA and .918 save percentage through 27 games.