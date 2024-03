Oettinger stopped 25 of 26 Winnipeg shots, leading Dallas to a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

February was an up and down month for the 25-year-old netminder. The highs were high, and the lows were low. Oettinger posted a .940 save percentage or better four times and was at .833 or worse three times. That has kind of been the story of his season, but February was an improvement after finishing January with four straight games at an .884 save percentage or worse.