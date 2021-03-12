Oettinger made eight saves in relief of Anton Khudobin in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Oettinger played the third period of the contest, and his solid work allowed the Stars to attempt a comeback. Oettinger lowered his GAA to 2.05 and lifted his save percentage to .918 in 11 appearances. The 22-year-old has played well in limited work, although it hasn't led to wins as much as his ratios would suggest. He has a 3-1-4 record. Oettinger and Khudobin will likely split a two-game series in Columbus on Saturday and Sunday.