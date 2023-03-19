Oettinger stopped 33 of 38 shots in a 6-5 overtime victory against Calgary on Saturday.

It wasn't Oettinger's prettiest win -- in fact, an argument could be made that it was one of his ugliest of the campaign, seeing as this is the first time in 2022-23 that he's won while allowing five or more goals. The 24-year-old has a 30-10-10 record, 2.44 GAA and .918 save percentage in 53 games this season. Oettinger has won four of his last five outings, but he's also surrendered at least three goals in four of those contests.