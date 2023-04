Oettinger saved 16 of 18 shots in a 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Dallas has made life easier for Oettinger lately by holding the competition to just 18 shots in each of his last two contests. The 24-year-old goaltender did still struggle in the first period Friday, allowing two goals on nine shots, but he settled down after that to earn his third straight win. Oettinger improved to 33-10-11 with a 2.44 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 57 outings this season.