Oettinger stopped 12 of 13 shots before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood to begin the third period of Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

All the scoring was done in the first two periods, so Oettinger got the final 20 minutes off in the rout as the Stars begin to focus on giving their key players as much rest as possible ahead of the playoffs. The 24-year-old netminder has been outstanding lately, winning six of his last seven starts with a 1.65 GAA and .934 save percentage, and with Dallas fighting for the top spot in the Central Division, Oettinger figures to be in net for at least one of the team's final two games -- a home-and-home set against St. Louis on Wednesday and Thursday.