Oettinger allowed three goals on 26 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Arizona.

Oettinger surrendered a pair of goals within three minutes in the third period, putting Dallas behind 3-2. However, Tyler Seguin tied the game late before Matt Duchene tallied the winner in OT, giving Oettinger his third straight win. The 24-year-old netminder improved to 8-2-1 with a .926 save percentage to open the campaign. He'll likely be back in net Saturday when the Stars host Colorado.