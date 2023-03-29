Oettinger saved 17 of 18 shots in a 4-1 victory over Chicago.

Oettinger didn't see a lot of action Tuesday, but he's probably thankful for a lighter game given that this was his 14th appearance in the Stars' last 17 contests. He's 32-10-11 with a 2.45 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 56 outings this season. Dallas is in a fierce battle with Minnesota and Colorado for the Central Division title, so even though the Stars' playoff position is fairly secure, they might continue to lean heavily on Oettinger.

