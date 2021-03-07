Oettinger turned aside 21 shots in Saturday's 5- win over Columbus.

Oettinger halted his four-game winless skid (0-1-3) -- all of which came by one goal -- picking up his first victory since Feb. 2 against the same Columbus squad. The Blue Jackets didn't put up much of a fight in this one, but that won't matter to the 22-year-old, who collected the first shutout of his NHL career. Oettinger has been an effective backup behind Anton Khudobin, going 3-1-3 in nine appearances with a 2.02 GAA and .922 save percentage.