Oettinger made 38 saves in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Wild.

Oettinger was staked to a 3-0 lead before Joel Eriksson Ek beat him on a Wild power play late in the second period. Neither team lit the lamp again until Roope Hintz capped the scoring with an empty-netter. Oettinger has stopped 70 of 73 shots across a pair of victories coming out of the All-Star break, perhaps using his All-Star snub as further motivation. He improved his record to 23-7-7 with the win.