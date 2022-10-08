site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Stars' Jake Oettinger: Playing Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Oettinger will get the nod in Saturday's preseason finale on the road against Minnesota.
Oettinger may not play the full game and could split the match with Scott Wedgewood. The Stars will begin the regular season on the road versus Nashville on Thursday.
