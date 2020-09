Oettinger stopped the only three shots he faced in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 3.

Oettinger relieved Dallas starter Anton Khudobin to start the third period with the Stars trailing 5-1. It was the second relief appearance of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 21-year-old product of Boston University, who has stopped eight of eight shots in his limited playing time. He'll be back in the No. 2 role behind Khudobin for Game 4 on Friday.