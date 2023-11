Oettinger allowed three goals on 26. shots in Sunday's 8-3 win over Minnesota.

Oettinger allowed two goals in the opening period and another in the third, though he was backed by an eight-goal outburst en route to a second straight win. The 24-year-old netminder improved to 7-2-1 with a .929 save percentage to start the campaign. Oettinger will likely be back in net Tuesday when the Stars host the Coyotes.