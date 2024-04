Oettinger allowed four goals on 15 shots in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Oettinger turned in one of his worst efforts of the season, though two of the Golden Knights' four goals came on the power play. Oettinger is no stranger to dropping Game 1 -- he lost all three of the Stars' series-opening contests during the team's run to the Western Conference Finals last year. He'll likely be given a chance to bounce back Wednesday in Game 2.