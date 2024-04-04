Oettinger stopped 35 shots in a 5-0 shutout win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

Oettinger was stellar Wednesday, turning aside 35 shots against a potent Edmonton offense, earning his sixth consecutive win and a second straight shutout. Oettinger's held opponents to two goals or fewer in each start during his winning streak, posting a sensational .955 save percentage in that span. The 25-year-old netminder improves to 31-13-4 with a .903 save percentage and 2.80 GAA this season. Oettinger will look for a seventh straight win Saturday when the Stars visit Chicago.