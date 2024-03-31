Oettinger recorded a 17-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

It was a low-event game early on, but the Stars had the better of play and eventually cashed in. Oettinger has won five starts in a row, allowing just seven goals overall in that span. Fantasy managers frustrated by his inconsistency this season can be happy he's found his game at the right time. Oettinger improved to 30-13-4 with a 2.87 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 48 appearances. The Stars are set for a tough challenge when they host the Oilers on Wednesday.