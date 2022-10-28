Oettinger stopped all 27 shots he faced Thursday during a 2-0 victory over the Capitals.

Oettinger, who entered Thursday with a 1.41 goals-against average and a .953 save percentage, improved both statistics by cooling off the high-scoring Capitals. Facing an opponent which compiled 10 goals during its previous two outings, Oettinger (5-1-0) helped the Stars snap a two-game losing streak. The 23-year-old netminder has yielded seven goals in six starts and should be considered an early Vezina Trophy candidate.