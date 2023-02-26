Oettinger stopped 41 of 43 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Oettinger and Laurent Brossoit matched each other through the first 65 minutes of the game. The difference was Oettinger made two saves in the shootout and the Stars tallied twice to get the win in a close contest. The 24-year-old has had his struggles beyond regulation time -- his nine overtime or shootout losses rank are even with Carter Hart for the most in the league. Oettinger is up to 24-8-9 after snapping his three-game losing streak, and he's posted a 2.23 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 44 outings this season. The Stars host the Canucks on Monday in their next game.