Oettinger stopped 28 of 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Oettinger let an early 2-0 lead slip away, but the Stars were able to bounce back. In overtime, Tyler Seguin's buried the game-winning goal for the Stars' first win past regulation all season. Oettinger has still allowed three-plus goals in five of his last six outings, which constitutes his first extended struggles of the season. He's at 10-3-3 with a 2.56 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 19 outings. The Stars' home stand ends Saturday versus the Red Wings, which is a fairly average matchup should Oettinger get the start.