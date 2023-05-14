Oettinger yielded four goals on 18 shots in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Kraken in Game 6.

Oettinger exited after a long-range tally from Tye Kartye got between his arm and the post at 4:23 of the second period. Scott Wedgewood wasn't tested much after that, stopping nine of 10 shots in relief. Oettinger has been pulled pulled from two games in the second round, and he's given up 21 tallies in six appearances against the Kraken. Despite the struggles, the 24-year-old is a virtual lock to tend the twine in Monday's Game 7.