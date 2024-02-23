Oettinger allowed three goals on 11 shots Thursday against the Senators before being replaced by Scott Wedgewood in the second period. Oettinger was tagged with the 4-1 loss.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, but two goals in a span of 3:19 early in the second chased Oettinger from the net. Oettinger has lost three consecutive games, including one in overtime and another in a shootout. He has allowed 10 goals in that span. Dallas is one of the Cup favorites coming from the West, so they should rebound quickly. In other words, Oettinger should be able to get back on track in short order.